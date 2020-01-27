Watch A Teaser For The Spike Jonze Documentary Beastie Boys Story

Last night during the Grammys Award ceremony, a teaser for the Spike Jonze documentary Beastie Boys Story aired for the first time. The film, which is heading to Apple TV+ in April, is an extension of the 2018 memoir Beastie Boys Book. It’ll chronicle the history of the hip-hop trio and feature segments shot by Jonze from Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond’s recent speaking tour in support of the book.

The teaser opens with first lines of Beastie Boys’ “Paul Revere” and features archival footage and clips from their music videos and those aforementioned speaking events. In a recent statement, Horovitz and Diamond reflected on their relationship with Jonze:

There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.

Watch below.

Beastie Boys Story hits select IMAX theaters on 4/3 and heads to Apple TV+ on 4/24.