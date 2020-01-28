Boston Calling 2020 Lineup

Boston Calling has unveiled the full lineup for its 2020 edition. We already knew that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to headline this year. Rounding out the trio of headliners is the freshly reunited Rage Against The Machine.
Other artists performing include Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, the 1975, Brittany Howard, BANKS, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Andrew W.K., Brutus, Koffee, Angels & Airwaves, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, PUP, Dave, Jay Som, Orville Peck, and Dinosaur Jr. There are also a lot of local DJs and comedians on the bill.
Boston Calling 2020 will take place on Memorial Day Weekend (5/22-24) at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Tickets are on sale now. More info available here.
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown:
Friday May 22, 2020
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
Saturday May 23, 2020
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
Sunday May 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez