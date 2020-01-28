Boston Calling 2020 Lineup

Boston Calling has unveiled the full lineup for its 2020 edition. We already knew that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to headline this year. Rounding out the trio of headliners is the freshly reunited Rage Against The Machine.

Other artists performing include Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, the 1975, Brittany Howard, BANKS, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Andrew W.K., Brutus, Koffee, Angels & Airwaves, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, PUP, Dave, Jay Som, Orville Peck, and Dinosaur Jr. There are also a lot of local DJs and comedians on the bill.

Boston Calling 2020 will take place on Memorial Day Weekend (5/22-24) at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Tickets are on sale now. More info available here.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown:

Friday May 22, 2020

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine

Saturday May 23, 2020

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweat$

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood

Sunday May 24, 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez