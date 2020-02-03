Summer Camp – “The Ugly Truth”

On Valentine’s Day next week, Summer Camp are releasing Romantic Comedy, the duo’s first new album since 2015. They announced it last month with “Woman In Love” and we’ve also heard “Love Of My Life” and “Danny And John” from it. Today, they’re sharing another new track called “The Ugly Truth,” which has some of the same woozy, dreamlike quality of their earliest songs and stretches out over a melodic five minutes. Check it out below.

Romantic Comedy is out 2/14 via Apricot Recordings. Pre-order it here. The band are also playing two shows later this year: one at Cardiff’s Wales Goes Pop on 4/10 and another at London’s The Lexington on 5/28.