Danny Brown – “3 Tearz” (Feat. Run The Jewels) Video

Late last year, rap instigator Danny Brown released his excellent uknowhatimsayin¿ LP. The album didn’t include a whole lot of guest-rappers. There’s really only one all-star throwdown, but that one is pretty special. On “3 Tearz,” Brown teams up with his old comrades in the firebreathing duo Run The Jewels, and all three guys take turns on a lurching, chaotic JPEGMAFIA beat. Today, “3 Tearz” gets a video that’s just as chaotic as the song.

For “3 Tearz,” director Colin Read keeps the video commendably lo-fi. The clip finds Danny Brown, El-P, and Killer Mike performing together in a Brooklyn warehouse while fans film them. The whole video is footage from those fans, all of whom had different cameras — some VHS, some with fisheye lenses. That, plus the charisma of the three rappers, makes for a sloppy-fun sort of video. It looks like it was a fun shoot, which isn’t something I can say about most videos. (Have you ever been to a music-video shoot? I promise you: It’s boring.)

This video has Danny Brown jumping on Killer Mike’s shoulders. It has Killer Mike peeling off a ski mask when he starts rapping. It has the rappers and audience members sharing blunts and champagne bottles. It has El-P, in one of the most relatable rap-video moments I’ve ever seen, dropping his nerd glasses. It’s a good time. Watch it below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is out now on Warp.