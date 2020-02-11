Hot Snakes – “I Shall Be Free”

Hot Snakes, the band of San Diego rippers that John Reis and Rick Froberg formed after the breakup of post-hardcore titans Drive Like Jehu, are back to making a whole lot of noise. Hot Snakes broke up in 2005 and got back together for live-show purposes in 2011. In 2018, they came back with Jericho Sirens, their first album in 14 years. They aren’t wasting any time in kicking up another ruckus.

Right now, Hot Snakes are in the midst of releasing a series of four 7″ singles that will lead up to their next album. The first of those singles was “Checkmate,” and it came out in November. It ruled. These are supposed to be seasonal songs, so even though it’s still February, Hot Snakes have now followed “Checkmate” up with a triumphantly ugly new banger called “I Shall Be Free.”

“I Shall Be Free” is built on a big, discordant seesawing riff. There are strangulated-howl vocals, ominous tootles on what sounds like a melodica and a lyric about “stickin’ things up my butt.” Good shit! Listen to it below.

<a href="http://hotsnakes.bandcamp.com/track/i-shall-be-free" target="_blank">I Shall Be Free by Hot Snakes</a>

The “I Shall Be Free” single is out now on Sub Pop, and you can get it at Bandcamp.