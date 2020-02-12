The 1975 Announce That They Will Now Only Play Gender-Balanced Music Festivals

For most of the time that music festivals have existed, those music festivals have booked predominantly male acts. Recently, however, there’s been a bit of a backlash against that. Some festivals, like Primavera Sound and Iceland Airwaves, have committed to booking gender-balanced lineups — lineups where at least 50% of the artists booked are not entirely male. And now the frontman of one very prominent all-male group has taken a stand, claiming that he and his band will no longer play festivals that aren’t gender-balanced.

The 1975 are one of the biggest and most critically beloved young rock bonds currently working, and they’ve been festival perennials for years. They’ve got a new album coming out in April, and they’re currently booked to play festivals like Bonnaroo. But as The Guardian reports, frontman Matty Healy tweeted this morning that the 1975 would change its policy going forward.

Healy tweeted this in response to a direct request from the UK music critic (and Stereogum friend) Laura Snapes. Snapes was reacting to the heavily male lineups of this summer’s Reading and Leeds festivals, and she tweeted this to Healy: “add a condition to your rider that says you’ll only play festivals that commit to X% (ideally 50%!) acts that include women and non binary performers.” Healy responded positively, writing that we should take this as me signing this contract.”

Shit that’s so fucking true — (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020

Take this as me signing this contract – I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets. But from now I will and believe this is how male artist can be true allies ❤️ https://t.co/1eaZG2hEze — (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020

Yeah fuck knows and I’m sure my agents are having kittens right now but times up man people need to act and not chat thanks for the kick up the arse snapes you’re making a difference https://t.co/ykp2k4kiMx — (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020