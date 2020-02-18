Sightless Pit – “The Ocean Of Mercy” & “Drunk On Marrow”

Sightless Pit — the new group made up of the Body’s Lee Buford, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker, and Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter — are releasing their first album together, Grave Of A Dog, at the end of the week. (It’s really good!) They shared “Kingscorpse” from it last month, and today they’re putting out two more songs from it, “The Ocean Of Mercy” and “Drunk On Marrow.” Both are gloomy and intense, with cobwebs of static and growls and cacophonous screams. Check ‘em out below.

<a href="http://sightlesspit.bandcamp.com/album/grave-of-a-dog" target="_blank">Grave of a Dog by Sightless Pit</a>

Grave Of A Dog is out 2/21 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.