Disclosure – “Tondo”

Back in 2018, Disclosure released a new song a day for five straight days. And, now, they might be doing it again. Yesterday, the brothers Lawrence shared “Ecstasy,” a new single built out of samples of Aquarian Dream’s Fantasy. And today, they’re back with another new song called “Tondo.”

“Over the past few years, we have been exploring more and more African genres of music,” they explain in a statement. “This specific track samples the great Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. If this track is anything, it’s fast, punchy & above all… fun. An edit designed again for the dance floor.” Listen below.