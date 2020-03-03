Stream Snarls’ Debut Album Burst

At the end of the week, our latest Band To Watch honorees Snarls are releasing their debut album, Burst, but they’re sharing the whole thing a few days earlier than expected. The album was preceded by a handful of singles — “Walk In The Woods,” “Marbles,” and “What’s It Take?” — which demonstrated the Columbus, OH-based band’s penchant for searing hooks and emotional gut-punches.

The album’s filled with even more heartfelt ruminations on what it means to be young and growing up, both too fast and too slow, and all the joys and frustrations that happen on that journey. “These songs have shown me what to chase after, what to wait for,” the band’s lead vocalist Chlo White said in our interview with the band. “I feel like there’s a little sprinkle of all of the sad traumas of being 20 that there’s something for everyone in there.”

The band play with a combination of emo vulnerability and melodic shimmering that’s easy to lose yourself in. Check out a stream of the whole album below.

<a href="http://snarlsband.bandcamp.com/album/burst" target="_blank">Burst by snarls</a>

Burst is out 3/6 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.