Cedric Bixler-Zavala Denounces Former Bandmate Beto O’Rourke, Endorses Bernie Sanders

Remember Beto O’Rourke? Former Presidential and Senatorial hopeful? Once rocked out with Willie Nelson and Margo Price? Used to be in a band with At The Drive-In and the Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala?

O’Rourke recently endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary election, and Bixler-Zavala made it clear that he does not agree with his former bandmate’s pick for the potential next President.

In an Instagram post last night, Bixler-Zavala said that he was supporting Senator Bernie Sanders in the election and, in response to a comment asking whether he denounced O’Rourke for endorsing Biden, he responded: “denounced in the comatorium,” a reference to the Mars Volta’s 2003 album De-Loused In The Comatorium. Guess we’re not getting a Mars Volta reunion now. Thanks Beto!

So much for our punk rock President… Or wait: If you live in a Super Tuesday state, there’s still time to vote.