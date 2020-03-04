Lightning Bug – “The Onely Ones”

Last September, Brooklyn musician Audrey Kang released October Song, her second full-length as Lightning Bug. The project’s collection of warm, spectral indie rock — a self-described attempt to “record the deepest experiences in the self and connect them outward” — caught the attention of Fat Possum, who have now signed Lightning Bug and will reissue October Song on vinyl in April. Along with news of the signing today, they’re sharing a stunning new track called “The Onely Ones.”

The song is a deeply pretty take on shoegaze that brings the genre’s signature distortion haze in and out of the foreground, like cloud formations moving across a foundation of acoustic strums and electronic drums. Kang’s voice pierces through it all, powerful and vulnerable even at its least intelligible. In a press release, Kang writes, “You know when you experience a sudden extreme of emotion? Not quite anguish, not quite joy, but some unutterable mixture of both. This song is my attempt to express that.”

Kang and Owen Smith-Clark directed a video for “The Onely Ones,” which you can watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Desert Daze Party, 4:15 PM) *

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Ground Control Showcase, 8 PM) *

03/19 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Levitation Party, 2:50 PM) *

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Free Show)

03/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room ^

Fat Possum’s October Song reissue is out 4/24.