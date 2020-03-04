Flavor Flav Clarifies That He Has Nothing Against Bernie — And “Fuck Trump!”

Last week, Bernie Sanders announced a Los Angeles rally with a performance from Public Enemy Radio, Chuck D’s new Public Enemy offshoot. Flavor Flav, Public Enemy’s longtime hypeman, publicly and legally objected to the perceived idea that he would be involved, accusing Sanders of using his likeness to falsely market the show. Chuck D responded by firing Flav from Public Enemy.

Now, Flavor Flav would like you to know that he actually has nothing against Bernie. “I don’t have anything against Bernie. I think he’s a good person and I wish him luck,” Flav told the Guardian in a new interview on Super Tuesday. “I think they’re all good people. Except Trump. Some people tried to say I did this because I’m a Trump supporter and that’s not true. Fuck Trump!”

Flav says he just didn’t want people to think he was involved if he wasn’t: “Why try to say I’m a part of something I’m not a part of? That was all Chuck D.” So who did Flavor Flav vote for in the primary? Who’s getting the all-important Flavor Flav endorsement? Sounds like, uh, no one. “I don’t deal with politics,” Flav added. “Chuck D, he’s the politician of the group. I’m just the friendly jester.”