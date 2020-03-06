Imagine if 100 gecs were (1) sincerely openhearted and (2) Japanese. That’s my best pitch for Haru Nemuri, the young artist whose wild and disorienting mutant pop pulls in elements from rap, hard rock, J-pop, and dance music, blurring them all together into one dizzy in-love-with-the-world blur. Imagine even more gecs. Nemuri spun our brains around with last year’s Kick In The World EP, and now she’s got a new mini-album on the way.

Later this month, Nemuri will come out with her new LP Lovetheism, and she’ll also head out on her first-ever US tour. Today, she’s shared a video for “Riot,” which she filmed at Moscow’s Russian Circus with director Naokazu Mitsuishi. The fast, giddy track belongs to no musical tradition that I can name. It’s a kind of spoken-word head-rush with dreamy keyboards and rushing drums and a big, ridiculous chorus. It’s like some utopian sci-fi vision of emo.

Below, check out the “Riot” video, as well as the clip for the earlier Lovetheism single “Fanfare.” And while you’re there, you might as well look at Nemuri’s statement about the LP, the mini-album’s tracklist, and the dates for that coming tour.

Nemuri says:

I was a girl aged 14 in the beginning of 2010. I lived in a town which had some slopes and the sea with my parents, who were a little conservative, and my little sister, and I was a common girl who didn’t like sports and was good at studying. In those days, I was who was always passive. I didn’t know how to think something and I did not feel like I was alive. A few years later, on the day Rock’n’Roll found me, my life had changed forever. I found myself alive and I got the way to think something. To this day, my world has continued to expand, and all of what were good or bad, and petty or great became elements that made me. I survived till today, being loved by many a people and arts, and meeting much malice as well. In the beginning of 2020, I’m 24 years old and live in Tokyo, Japan. Unlike 10 years ago, I wear my favorite clothes, listen to my favorite music, sleep when I like, and meet the people I like when I like. I know the delight to express and I like myself a bit more than before. Even if the times change, somebody is still hurt or dead somewhere today. What deprives life is just the banality of evil, that is, pure mindless of human beings. That is why I never give up to think something and I want to be who is active. The world is always imperfect and the times are always incomplete. No one knows what the world will be like for the next 10 years. But that is why we can always make it with our hands. When we look at the world, love someone, and choose something, that is, when we “live,” I hope that this fanfare will ring through out and become a prayer for you.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fanfare”

02 “Trust Nothing But Love”

03 “Pink Unicorn”

04 “Lovetheism”

05 “Be Your Ocean”

06 “Riot”

07 “Apple Song”

TOUR DATES:

3/20 – Austin, TX @ SXSW2020

3/22 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

3/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

3/25 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

3/29- San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Lovetheism is out 3/20 on TO3S Records.