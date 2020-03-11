Snail Mail – “Evaporar” (Little Joy Cover)

Snail Mail haven’t released much music since they put out Lush, one of the best albums of the decade. They’ve mainly been on tour, a lot, and along the way they’ve covered songs by Goo Goo Dolls, Mitski, the Hummingbirds, and Sheryl Crow. But today Lindsey Jordan has shared a new cover that she made with her band’s bassist Alex Bass. It’s a pretty obscure one, which makes sense considering the last cover she properly recorded was of the K Records band Courtney Love.

It’s by the Brazilian/American band Little Joy, who released one album back in 2008. The group was formed as a side project between Los Hermanos’ Rodrigo Amarante, the Strokes’ Fabrizio Moretti, and Binki Shapiro. Snail Mail covered “Evaporar,” which closed Little Joy’s only album, and she keeps the song’s lilting simplicity and also sings in Portuguese.

The song comes with a goofy video that offsets the seriousness of the song. Listen below.