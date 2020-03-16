DJ Snake Is The Latest To Remix Cardi B’s Coronavirus Rant

Everyone is so fucking bored. We’ve still got a couple weeks (days?) until every artist starts releasing their “quarantine album” (help us), but in the meantime musicians are taking every opportunity they can to keep themselves entertained from writing public diary entries to doing whatever it is DJ Snake does with Cardi B’s recent viral coronavirus rant.

There have been a couple remixes of it making their way around the internet (Cardi has been amused, see below), and the French producer has offered up his own, incorporating some coronavirus-appropriate sounds into it: the squirt of hand sanitizer, a fork on an empty cup of water from (hopefully) staying hydrated.

At least everyone’s staying inside!

I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify https://t.co/NXYgDxE2W0 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2020