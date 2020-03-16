This is for the questions that don’t have any answers. Somehow, the worst people in America have made a political issue out of a global pandemic. Naturally, one of those people is Kid Rock.

Around the country, cities and states are closing bars, restaurants, and music venues temporarily in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus. Public gathering places in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago have all closed up, or are planning to close up tonight. Yesterday, Nashville mayor John Cooper announced a similar mandate, asking bars to close down and restaurants to reduce service to 50%. But as TMZ reports, some of the bars in Nashville’s popular Lower Broadway area have refused to comply. One of them is Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse.

Steve Smith, the restauranteur who co-owns Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse with Kid Rock, has put out a frankly ridiculous statement about his various establishments. Smith calls the Nashville mayor’s mandate “unconstitutional” and says that he will refuse the mayor’s request unless the governor of Tennessee orders a statewide mandate:

We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses. We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all those who are attempting to manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the crisis. However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history. In response, Tootsies Orchard Lounge, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner will continue to remain open to serve the public until such statewide mandate is issued from the Governor of Tennessee.

JUST IN: Several bars on Lower Broadway, including popular Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s bar, will remain OPEN after Nashville mayor asked them to close over #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2020

Kid Rock himself has not yet addressed this fucking bullshit in any way. Last year, Rock was pulled offstage at his own Big Ass Honky Tonk during a drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey, so maybe don’t expect some sort of wise intervention with his business partner here.

UPDATE: WKRN reports that Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse has now agreed to close.