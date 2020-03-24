Lewis Capaldi, the vanilla British balladeer, crept to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 last year with “Someone You Loved” after spending 24 weeks moving slowly up the charts. He recently faced some criticism for going ahead with a massive show in the UK in the early (but not so early) days of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, as part of a promotion with YouTube Music, he covered the song that was on the top of the charts the day that he was born. Over in the UK, the chart-topper was the Chemical Brothers and Noel Gallagher’s 1996 single “Setting Sun,” which would show up on the following year’s Dig Your Own Hole.

You may remember Gallagher’s playful feud with Capaldi last year: Gallagher trashed Capaldi’s music, Capaldi wore a shirt with Gallagher’s face on it onstage at Glastonbury, and then Gallagher responded by saying “fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes.”

This cover comes along with a very long and self-important documentary about Capaldi. If you’re intrigued enough to hear the cover, skip forward to the 20-minute mark in the video below.