Lana Del Rey Shares Poem, Posts Then Deletes Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass Cover

Lana Del Rey has been talking about making a poetry book for a long while now. First it was going to be hand-bound and delivered to local bookstores, then it was going to be a spoken word album that was coming out in January and would benefit charity.

That never arrived, but yesterday LDR posted (and then deleted) cover art and some details about the spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass (same name as the poetry book — presumably, it’s all the same project). It will feature background music made by her recent frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

She also posted a recording of herself reading a poem, backed up by some very light keys and the hum of the freeway. Check that out and the cover art below.