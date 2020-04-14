Watch Margo Price Cover John Prine, Play New Songs In At-Home Session

John Prine had taken Margo Price under his wing. The legendary songwriter, who passed away last week, performed with the up-and-coming Nashville star a lot over the last few years, and they recorded a song together for Prine’s 2019 Living Room Sessions. Price has been paying tribute to him since he died.

In a recent installment of Rolling Stone’s new In My Room performance series, Price covered “All The Best” from 1991’s The Missing Years alongside her husband and collaborator Jeremy Ivey. She also performed two new songs during the same session, one called “The Devil’s in the Details” off an unreleased “psychedelic gospel record” and another called “I’m Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” that Price has played live before.

And over the weekend, as part of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, Price and Ivey covered “That’s The Way That The World Goes Round” from their bathroom.

Check out videos of both performances below.

Price recently pushed back her sophomore album release date from next month to a time still yet to be determined.