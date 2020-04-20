Hear Billie Joe Armstrong Cover “That Thing You Do” In Tribute To Adam Schlesinger

That Thing You Do! has been having a bit of a moment. Adam Schlesinger, the masterful power-pop musician who passed away at the beginning of the month because of complications with the coronavirus, wrote the 1996 music movie’s titular track, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. The Wonders, the fictional band featured in the film, reunited over the weekend for a live watch party and commentary as a way to raise money for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Now Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has covered “That Thing You Do” for the latest entry in his No Fun Mondays Cover series, in which he’s teamed up with the Bangles and covered Tommy James And The Shondells so far. He did the cover as a tribute to Schlesinger. Check it out below.