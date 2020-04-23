Stream NOVA ONE’s Debut Album lovable

What does it mean to be lovable? What sub-qualities does that description imply? And who gets to decide? These are some of the questions animating Roz Raskin’s songwriting on their debut album as NOVA ONE.

Raskin, based in Providence, once fronted Roz & The Ricecakes, whose 2017 swan song Devotion came out on Team Love. Since then they’ve turned their attention to this solo project, which kicked off with 2018’s Secret Princess EP. NOVA ONE puts a dreamier, more retro-tinted filter on Raskin’s mercurial indie-pop, a softly pretty ’60s mirage out of which emerge some timely reflections on gender identity and self-image in general.

On lovable, a lot comes into focus. Advance single “violet dreams” demonstrated what an effective songwriter Raskin can be, capable of conjuring a deep mood and communicating heavy emotion. That song was not a fluke. Whether whispering into the quiet on “light years,” riding a majestic jangle on “to be kind,” or building from quietude to chaos on “let’s party,” Raskin demonstrates a gift for vivid songwriting whose beauty can’t be constrained by lo-fi production.

A note from Raskin:

the more i spend time in self-isolation, the more i remember why writing this record was such an important time for me. i think it is some of my most honest music and i feel proud to be loud about my gender, sexuality, and my general healing practices. for folks going through difficulty with healing, i see you and feel you.

Stream all of lovable below ahead of its official release tomorrow.

lovable is out 4/24 on Community Records. Pre-order it here.