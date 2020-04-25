Watch Chvrches Play “Forever” On Fallon

Two years after its release, Chvrches’ Love Is Dead track “Forever” has become a viral hit thanks to its use in the latest season of Élite, Netflix’s fun, trashy show about hot Spanish teens who have a lot of sex and occasionally murder each other. And now, Chvrches are trying to capitalize on the song’s unexpected success by performing it as much as possible.

Quarantine makes that harder, but they’re still finding ways! Earlier this month, Chvrches shared a new “Separate But Together Version” of “Forever,” in which they performed the song over videoconference while quarantined in their own homes. And last night, they did the same thing — with extra visual flair — on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch their remote performance below.