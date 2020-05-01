Starting Today Live Nation And AEG Will Give You 30 Days To Return Concert Tickets

Good news for concertgoers who bought tickets back when live music wasn’t just some distant pipe dream: Starting today, Live Nation and AEG Presents, the two biggest concert promoters, are offering refunds for shows that have been rescheduled. If a new date for your show has already been announced, you now have 30 days to claim a refund.

If you have tickets to a show has been postponed but not yet rescheduled, you’ll still have to wait a bit longer, unfortunately. Once a new date for the concert has been announced, you too will have a 30-day window to request a refund under Live Nation and AEG’s policies.

Alternatively, if it’s been 60 days since the postponement was announced and a new date still hasn’t been set, Live Nation will give you 30 days to claim your refund. Instead of a refund, you can also opt to receive credit worth 150% of your tickets’ value to use for a future Live Nation show.

It’s also important to note that even after you request a refund for your tickets, it can still take up to a month for that request to actually be processed. Hope you didn’t need that money too urgently!