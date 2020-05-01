Metz – “Acid” & “Slow Decay”

Today is one of the days that the good people at Bandcamp, in an effort to make things easier for musicians dealing with the current pandemic absolutely fucking up their livelihoods, are waiving their share of the revenues from sales. Today, everything you pay for music on Bandcamp will go directly to artists and record labels. As a result, a whole lot of people are dropping Bandcamp exclusives today. The muscular Toronto power trio Metz are on that list; they’ve got two new bangers out in the world.

Metz released Strange Peace, their last proper album, in 2017, but they’ve been busy since then. They dropped a collection of B-sides and rarities last year, and they’ve got a Cramps cover on the new tribute compilation Really Bad Music For Really Bad People. Today, they’ve unleashed two ugly and fearsome new rockers, “Acid” and “Slow Decay,” that they recorded in Chicago with noise-rock god Steve Albini, who also engineered Strange Peace.

Both of these songs find the band stuck on liquefy-your-guts mode, and both are the exact type of aural abuse that you would presumably want from the Metz/Albini connection. Listen to them below.

