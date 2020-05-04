First there was a drive-in concert in Denmark, now there are drive-in raves in Germany. European countries seem to be finding ways to get around local coronavirus regulations and still have a live music experience. As MixMag reports, a handful of clubs have taken their club nights outside.

Club Index in Schüttorf has been throwing parties in the venue’s parking lot, which have a capacity of 250 cars with a maximum of 2 people in each car. The DJ Nitefield told MixMag: “Some people from the ‘crowd’ started to push their horns which gave us great feedback and from that point we knew how to communicate with them and we could turn this event into something really personal.”

Promoters World Club Dome have been doing a similar thing, and have another event planned for later this month.

Here are some videos of people honking along and flashing their lights at the German drive-in rave: