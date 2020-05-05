Last month, we learned the somewhat perplexing news that the Weeknd had co-written an episode of American Dad!, the long-running animated series that Seth MacFarlane co-created. Last night, the episode aired on TBS. The Weeknd co-wrote the episode “A Starboy Is Born,” and he did some voice-acting, playing himself. (Between this and Uncut Gems, the Weeknd has now played himself in two different works of fiction. Maybe this means Uncut Gems and American Dad! take place in the same fictional universe.) As part of the episode, the Weeknd debuted a new song, and it’s all about how he’s a virgin.

According to Variety, the Weeknd co-wrote the new song “I’m A Virgin” with the comic Asa Taccone. (Taccone is a member of Electric Guest and the brother of the Lonely Island member Jorma; he also co-wrote and co-produced Portugal. The Man’s hit “Feel It Still.) The song arrives at the moment in the episode when Hayley Smith — the daughter of main character Stan, voiced by Seth’s sister Rachael MacFarlane — attempts to seduce the Weeknd. He then launches into a song about how he can’t have sex with her because he’s waiting for the right person: “You wanna hold hands, then sign me up/ But just know you’re not gonna score.” Watch the video below.

Talking to Variety, the Weeknd calls himself “a longtime fan” of American Dad! and says, “I always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of me — and of course make fun of myself. Once I was given the opportunity I took complete advantage. [Writer-producer] Joel Hurwitz believed in the vision and he helped execute it beautifully.” He also says that he wants to work with Asa Taccone again and claims that he has “a pretty cool idea” for a Simpsons guest role if the show’s producers are interested. You can watch last night’s American Dad! here.