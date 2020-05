Denzel Curry shared the 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT mix and the full-length Kenny Beats collab UNLOCKED earlier this year. Today, the rap firebrand is back with a new song. “Just because we need music and happiness at a time like this. Enjoy. I love you,” Curry wrote in a note on the track’s YouTube description. Listen to “Im Just Sayin Tho,” which features Tommy Swisher, below.