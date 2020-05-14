El-P’s Debut Album Fantastic Damage Hits Streaming For The First Time Ever

In 2002, shortly after the breakup of his old group Company Flow, the New York rapper and producer El-P released Fantastic Damage, an album of broken and shattered and apocalyptic underground rap music. In a lot of ways, the album showcased the community that had built up around El’s Definitive Jux label; Aesop Rock, Vast Aire, Cage, Ill Bill, Mr. Lif, and the late Camu Tao all rap on it. But Fantastic Damage is also a stark and personal record; “Stepfather Factory” might be the heaviest track that El-P has ever recorded. The album sounded like nothing that had come before, and it helped establish what El-P’s solo sound would be.

These days, El-P is in a whole different phase of life. Run The Jewels, his duo with Killer Mike, has turned out to be stunningly successful, and they’ll release their long-anticipated new album RTJ4 next month. Also, El’s first-ever film score is now out in the world; he did the music for Capone, the new Josh Trank movie where Tom Hardy plays the notorious gangster in the twilight of his life. And now, for the first time ever, Fantastic Damage is up on the streaming services.

For reasons presumably related to the demise of Definitive Jux, El-P’s early solo records have been out of print for years. Late last year, though, he announced a reissue series, and he got 2007’s I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead up on the streaming services. Today, you can finally hear Fantastic Damage without having to dig out a dusty and cracked CD case. Check it out below.

