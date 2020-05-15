Deerhoof Share New Song “Damaged Eyes Squinting Into The Beautiful Overhot Sun” And Teach You How To Play It

Noise-pop living legends Deerhoof announced their new album Future Teenage Cave Artists two months back, and they’ve been promoting it in cool ways. First off, we got not one but two lead singles, the title track and “The Loved One.” On 4/20, they shared a unique video for “‘Farewell’ Symphony” and previewed the entire album for fans on YouTube, followed by a Skype Q&A.

Today the rollout continues with a fourth advance track, “Damaged Eyes Squinting Into The Beautiful Overhot Sun.” This time, the new song is accompanied by a video from Guitar World’s Sick Riffs series in which guitarists John Dieterich and Ed Rodriguez teach you how to play it. In a press release, Deerhoof explain that “the song is about the seemingly inexorable warming of the earth and the descent of human civilization. As everything melts a sad person thinks back to an earlier time and how things were supposed to turn out.”

Check out the new track and the instructional video below.

Future Teenage Cave Artists is out 5/29 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.