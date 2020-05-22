Watch Courtney Barnett Bring “Sunday Roast” To Thursday Fallon

Might as well get Courtney Barnett in the quarantine-era late-night-TV solo-performance rotation, yeah? The Melbourne slacker-rocker extraordinaire played an MTV Unplugged last year, and she’s already performed “Depreston” on the same Anzac Day special that also included songs from Tame Impala and Neil Finn. Despite her facility with properly rocking out, she’s got some tunes readymade for the acoustic format.

She brought one of them to last night’s Tonight Show. “Sunday Roast,” the closing track from Barnett’s underrated sophomore effort Tell Me How You Really Feel, was already slow and stripped-down, at least until its big finish. She went ahead and pared it back to just voice and guitar for this performance, as COVID-era performers are wont to do. If it entertains you, that’s cool. If it inspires you to revisit the album and conclude it’s as good as Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, that’s even better. It’s all the same to me.

Check it out below.