Stream Lily & Horn Horse’s Republicans For Bernie EP

Lily Konigsberg has been on a roll this year. A couple months ago, she put out a great new EP under her own name, It’s Just Like All The Clouds, and today the Palberta member is back with another EP, Republicans For Bernie, as one-half of Lily And Horn Horse, her pop project with Matt Norman, aka Horn Horse. They shared one song from it, “Balloon,” back in March, and today they’re releasing the whole thing.

It’s filled with odd little earworms, the complex and shuffling arrangements smoothed over by Konigsberg’s always alluring delivery. Opener “Crosby Stills And Nash” is a fun little affront to anyone that would dare speak ill of CSN, and “My 1, 2, And 3″ bursts into a squelching hook that begs for oblivion: “Why can’t we just be friends?/ Who forget our face and forget our name?/ Until the end And why can’t you understand? All I want is pain/ So forget my name.” Most of these songs are short, but they’re beguilingly relistenable.

Check it out below.

<a href="http://lilyandhornhorse.bandcamp.com/album/republicans-for-bernie" target="_blank">Republicans for Bernie by Lily and Horn Horse</a>

The Republicans For Bernie EP is out now via Dots Per Inch.