Madonna Mocked For Posting Son’s Dance Tribute To George Floyd

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy deactivated his Twitter account yesterday after facing backlash for linking to one of his band’s songs in a tweet about George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis this week. And CNN reports that Madonna, another famous white person, is also being criticized — and roundly mocked — for her own ill-advised social media post about Floyd.

Yesterday, CNN reports that Madonna tweeted a two-minute clip of her 14-year-old son David Banda, whom she adopted from Malawi as a baby, dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.” In the caption, she wrote: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had some things to say about Madonna’s response. April Reign, the activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, wrote, “Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month.” Others sarcastically thanked Madonna for “ending racism,” while several more compared it to Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad.

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl. — . (@unbotheredbliss) May 28, 2020

Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month. pic.twitter.com/DNOkNCG7at — April (@ReignOfApril) May 29, 2020

Madonna posted a longer response to Floyd’s death on Instagram earlier this week:

In March, Madonna was criticized for telling fans that COVID-19 is “the great equalizer” while lying in a milky bath sprinkled with rose petals.