This year, at least while movie theaters remain closed, we’re getting precious few new movies. We’re also not getting the Eurovision Song Contest, the annual ridiculous spectacle where countries around Europe compete to win the hearts of the international viewing public. Eurovision was supposed to come to Rotterdam in May, but thanks to the pandemic, the contest has been cancelled for the first time in its 64-year history. We are, however, getting Will Ferrell’s new movie about the Eurovision Song Contest, and this is a good thing.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga is the forthcoming film from Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, and it’s set to arrive on Netflix in two weeks. In the film, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play the two members of Fire Saga, an Icelandic duo who hope to bring glory to their homeland at Eurovision. Pierce Brosnan plays Ferrell’s disapproving father. Dan Stevens plays a sexy Eurovision rival. Demi Lovato is in there somewhere, too. The film will have to work hard to be as gloriously tacky as Eurovision itself. From the look of things, it may be up to the challenge.

We’ve already posted Ferrell and McAdams’ ridiculous music video for the soundtrack song “Volcano Man.” Now we get to see the trailer, which made me audibly snort at least three times. Eurovision Song Contest looks like Will Ferrell fully in his wheelhouse, and I, for one, am very ready for that. Watch the trailer below.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga arrives on Netflix 6/26.