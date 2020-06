Toro y Moi has teamed up with the Mattson 2 for a cover of Latin soul singer Joe Bataan’s “Ordinary Guy.” Chaz Bear originally played his version of the song in a radio show last year, but today it’s being officially released. Toro y Moi’s most recent album, Outer Peace, came out in 2019. He also guested on a Flume track earlier this year. In 2017, he previously teamed up with the Mattson 2 for a collaborative album called Star Stuff. Listen to their Joe Bataan cover below.