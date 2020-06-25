Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers For $20 Million

Justin Bieber has filed a defamation suit against two social media users who publicly accused him of sexual assault last weekend. TMZ reports that Bieber is suing them for $10 million each. The suit states that Bieber has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove their claims are “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

Per The Blast, the documents say that both accusers “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault” and that “it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.”

Both are referred to as Jane Does in the lawsuits, though online their claims were posted under the names Danielle and Kadi. Bieber denied the allegation by Danielle in a lengthy social media post on Sunday, which is alleged to have taken place in March 2014 in Austin, TX. Kadi said that she was assaulted by Bieber in a hotel room in New York City in 2015.

The lawsuit provides evidence and receipts that purportedly place Bieber in different locations than the accusers on those dates. TMZ also says that the suit speculates that the two social media accounts might have been run by the same person, or that it was a coordinated effort to damage his reputation.

In a series of tweets last Sunday, Bieber said that he had planned to take legal action.