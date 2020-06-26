Watch The White Stripes’ Unearthed TV Debut On Detroit Public Access

The White Stripes have been digging into their archives to celebrate the 20th anniversary of sophomore album De Stijl, which Third Man Records is commemorating with a huge reissue through their Vault subscription series. A few days before the album turned 20, the band posted rare footage from a June 2000 show in Montana. Today they’ve uploaded their TV debut.

On May 28, 2000, the Stripes performed on Detroit Public TV’s Backstage Pass program. They did two De Stijl tracks, “Apple Blossom” and their cover of Son House’s “Death Letter.” The host seems impressed with the following they’ve built behind “their first self-titled CD” and that the band record the second one in Jack’s living room. She also reads Jack’s submitted statement: “A blues song is simple and raw and not polished, but it is perfect because it’s based on a simple idea.”

Watch the Stripes execute two such ideas below.

De Stijl… what a record, y’all.