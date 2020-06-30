Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Sues “Communist” Nashville Over COVID-19 Restrictions

Earlier this month, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk And Rock & Roll Steakhouse had its beer permit suspended for repeatedly ignoring health department restrictions put in place for social distancing. Over the weekend, Steve Smith — the owner of the Kid Rock-branded bar — joined a lawsuit seeking financial compensation for lost business. They’re in the suit along with a handful of other downtown Nashville business, who think that there is a “disparity” between how the city treated them and the recent string of protests over the last few weeks.

As The Tennessean reports, the lawsuit states that the city of Nashville “officials are not being guided by science, but by political expediency.” In a quote from when they had their beer permit suspended, the Honky Tonk owner said this: “The Nashville government is, like, communist. They’ve got us behind a Berlin Wall. It’s against our constitutional rights.”

Tennessee is the same state where country musician Chase Rice held a concert over the weekend. The state reported more new infections over the weekend than in any time period since the start of the pandemic. Their governor recently extended the emergency order that limits activities due to COVID-19, and Nashville just mandated that face masks must be worn indoors.