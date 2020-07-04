Thurston Moore – “Cantaloupe”

After spending most of quarantine throwing various outtakes and rarities up on Bandcamp, Thurston Moore is now getting ready to hit us with a proper solo album. The former Sonic Youth co-leader announced By The Fire a couple weeks ago with the lead single “HASHISH.” And now he’s followed it up with another new track, “Cantaloupe,” which pairs a heavy psychedelic groove with some very surreal imagery. “‘Cantaloupe’ is a song about the dance of romance and surrealism, where the hallucinations of wild dreams come true,” Moore says. Listen below.

By The Fire is out 9/25 via Moore’s Daydream Library Series label.