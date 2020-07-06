Mandy Moore, Karen Elson Respond To Ryan Adams’ Public Apology For Abuse

On Friday, the Daily Mail published a public apology from Ryan Adams regarding his alleged history of abusive behavior. It follows the New York Times report from February of 2019 in which the singer’s ex-wife Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers, and others accused Adams of sexual misconduct and psychological manipulation. The FBI opened an inquiry into Adams’ behavior after another of the women in the report, identified as Ava, detailed allegedly explicit communications between her and Adams when she was underage.

After his tours and planned album release were cancelled, Adams went quiet for a while, resurfacing last July with social media statements in which he said “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.” Previously, he had responded to the NYT article by saying “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes” but that the accusations were “upsettingly inaccurate.” Shortly before his posts last July, his manager quit and shared a supposed text exchange with Adams in which he said “I want my career back… I’m not interested in this healing crap.”

In the Daily Mail statement, Adams wrote that “To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bullshit apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different.” He tried to illustrate that by broadly apologizing to those he’s hurt, and talking about how he got sober. He also managed to sneak in a reference to the fact that he’s written six albums’ worth of material during his time out of the spotlight.

Now, some of the women previously in Adams’ life have responded to the apology. Moore, during an interview on the Today Show, was asked if she believed that he had changed. “You know, it’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” she said. “Speaking for myself, I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Mandy Moore talks about her ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology over the weekend regarding allegations of abuse. pic.twitter.com/MQ8j2nvY2L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2020

Karen Elson, who had posted about a “traumatizing experience” with Adams following the NYT report last year, also weighed in on the apology. As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Elson tweeted a response on 7/3, the day the Daily Mail published Adams’ statement, and added more thoughts yesterday, before making her Twitter private:

My thoughts on Ryan Adam [sic]. I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry.