Pusha T Responds To Young Thug’s Criticism Of Drake Diss Removed From Pop Smoke Album

The Pusha T/Drake beef is still going strong! Apparently, on an unreleased song called “Paranoia” that was originally supposed to be on Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Pusha fired some more shots at Drake.

Pusha’s “Paranoia” lyrics include an apparent reference to the stage-crashing incident at Pusha’s 2018 Toronto show that Pusha accused Drake of inciting. “You know reality bites/ It’s chess not checkers/ Those empty threats only sound good on your records/ If the patois is not followed by blocka/ It’s like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa /Let ‘em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra,” he reportedly rapped.

“Paranoia” also featured Young Thug and Gunna, and Young Thug did not appreciate being drawn into the drama. “I don’t respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna,” Thug wrote on his Instagram story last night. “and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf…this rapper shit so gay.”

Pusha responded to Thug with an Instagram story of his own, basically calling Drake a snitch. “1. Don’t feel bad, NOBODY knew what the verse was abt. The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE TOLD them!” Pusha wrote. “The same HE TOLD abt the Ross ‘Maybach 6′ verse. And if HE’LL TELL record executives about rap verses, God only knows what else HE’LL TELL! I don’t deal in Police Work, Police Rappers, or Police N***As!!!”

Last year, another verse one of Pusha T’s verses was removed from Rick Ross’ “Maybach Music VI,” which also featured Drake’s mentor and collaborator Lil Wayne. The verse, which later leaked online, contained lyrics that some interpreted to be aimed at Drake: “What a hell of a year, true colors exposed/ crowns on these clowns, it’s like you colored their nose.”

