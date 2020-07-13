Billboard has once more changed their rules about chart placement. As music consumption and distribution constantly evolve, so do our metrics of counting what music sales amount to. In recent times, two major factors have shifted how we tally music sales: streaming, and bundling practices. In November, Billboard altered their rules about how merch bundles would be counted. And now, they’ve updated the rules again.

Billboard explained its previous changes with a new take: “In an acknowledgement that those measures have fallen short of the intended goal of accurately reflecting consumer intent — has decided to eliminate the practice of counting albums bundled with merchandise and concert tickets on its album and song charts altogether.”

Naturally, there have been a ton of methods to game the charts system over the decades, the bundle method only being the most recent one. Basically, Billboard’s new rules forbid bundling an album as a freebie with all the other stuff. An added stipulation is that physical albums that are bundled with digital downloads will no longer be counted as digital sales — only when the physical item is shipped will it count towards Billboard’s official tallies. Billboard has not announced the start date of their new rules.

Bundles have been a major factor in the charts in recent years. Virtually every legacy artist who can sell concert tickets has leveraged fans’ interest in seeing them live into higher chart placement on the Billboard 200 and other album charts by bundling album sales with tickets, from indie rockers like Arcade Fire to pop stars like Lady Gaga. (One notable exception was the Black Keys, who made a point of not doing it.) Travis Scott famously sent Astroworld back to #1 months after its initial release by selling downloads of the album as part of a new round of merch bundles Cyber Monday. Bundling strategies devolved to the point that DJ Khaled attempted to bundle his album with energy drinks last year, a promotion Billboard refused to count toward his sales figures, much to Khaled’s chagrin.

Bundles have also impacted the Hot 100 singles chart; most recently 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” debuted at #1 largely due to unusually high sales figures fueled by a number of merch bundles in each artist’s webstore; the song plummeted to #34 in its second week.