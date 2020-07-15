YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth, & Mysonne Arrested & Charged With Felonies At Breonna Taylor Protest In Kentucky

Earlier this year, three Louisville police officers entered the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT, and shot her dead. None of those three police have been charged in her killing, and protests have been roiling Louisville ever since. Yesterday, protesters gathered on the lawn of Louisville Attorney General David Cameron to demand that he charge the officers. According to local news station WDRB, the protest was peaceful, but Louisville police arrested 87 protesters yesterday afternoon and charged all of the protesters with intimidating a participant in a legal process, a felony. (Each of them were also charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, both misdeanors.)

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, three of the people arrested were well-known rappers: Young Maryland Grammy nominee YBN Cordae, Houston legend Trae Tha Truth, and Bronx veteran Mysonne.

Trae and Mysonne have both posted on Instagram about their arrests, and they both pointed out that Louisville police are willing to arrest them for protesting peacefully but not to arrest the police who killed Breonna Taylor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCqQuO-Bnuu/?utm_source=ig_embed

According to The Washington Post, police also arrested Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Redmond, Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour, and Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

In a statement, Cameron said, “The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.’ That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation.”

The Kentucky ACLU has condemned the arrests.