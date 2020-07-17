Today, the Chicks, the trio formerly known as Dixie Chicks, released the new album Gaslighter. It’s their first album in 14 years and their first under their new band name. The Chicks changed their name last month, after 31 years as Dixie Chicks, and last night, they showed up on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to talk about their band name.

Fellow Southerner and public George W. Bush critic Stephen Colbert clearly had a lot of fun talking to the Chicks remotely, and he asked them about the decision to change their names. Bandleader Natalie Maines said, “Because of everything going on in the world, it was about time. We had wanted to change it for a long time, actually. We started using DCX a lot and the Chicks a lot, and we hoped it would catch on, but it didn’t. In the moment right now, we just felt that it was right, and we didn’t even have to have much discussion about it.” They also recalled the moment when country-music cancel culture came for them and the “huge bummer” of having to mess around with their release dates and planned tours in the wake of the pandemic.

The Chicks also performed “March March,” the Gaslighter song about standing in solidarity with protesters, which they said was inspired by going to the March For Our Lives in Washington in 2018. Just like when My Morning Jacket were on The Tonight Show earlier this week, this was clearly a remotely-recorded performance — and maybe also a lip-synced one — but they found a way to make it artful, shooting in black and white and dissolving from one band member to the next. Watch the interview and the performance below.

Gaslighter is out now on Columbia.