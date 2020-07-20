Another week, another Bill Callahan song. Imagine saying that during the six-year drought before Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest! Well, Callahan is releasing a new album, Gold Record, in a couple months, and every Monday from now until it’s released, he’s putting out a new song from it.

We’ve gotten “Pigeons,” “Another Song,” and “35” from it already, and today he’s sharing “Protest Song.” It’s a dusty and ponderous one about watching a TV performance. “The other night after a hard day of work/ When I left it all in the rain,” he sings. “I thought I’d unwind and look at television/ Late-night show where a singer came on to sing/ Some kind of protest song.”

Check it out below.

Gold Record is out 9/4 on Drag City.