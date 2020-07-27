Barely Civil – “Box For My Organs”

In 2018, the surging and emotive Milwaukee band Barely Civil came out with their impressive debut album We Can Live Here Forever. Later on this year, they’ll follow it up with I’ll Figure This Out, a sophomore LP that’s shaping up as something even bigger and more powerful. Last month, the band announced the new album and dropped two songs, “Bottom Of The Lake” and “North Newhall.” Today, they’ve come out with another surging, dramatic new jam.

“Box For My Organs,” Barely Civil’s latest, is surging, operatic guitar-rock, and it sounds tremendous. But there’s a real contrast between that triumphal sound and the beaten-down monotone of leader Connor Erickson, who sings about feeling small and defeated: “My body is just a mistake/ A simple box for all my organs.”

The song exists within a grand tradition of Midwestern emo, and it has echoes of past greats like American Football, Mineral, and especially Hum. But I also catch a distinct Frightened Rabbit vibe off of Erickson’s presence. Check out “Box For My Organs” below.

<a href="http://barelycivil.bandcamp.com/album/ill-figure-this-out" target="_blank">I'll Figure This Out by Barely Civil</a>

I’ll Figure This Out is out 9/4 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.