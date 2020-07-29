Many of us know Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg, his bumbling and naive but sneakily savvy character on HBO’s Succession. Now we can know him as a comedic musical artist, too. Turns out Jeremy Strong is not the only cast member capable of making a funny song.

Braun’s single out today is called “Antibodies (Do You Have The).” It’s all about the desperate search for love in the COVID era: “If you come within six feet it’s mask on, mask on, mask on, mask on/ But if you’ve got antibodies, it’s pants off, pants off, pants off, pants off.” Braun told Zane Lowe about the song’s genesis:

I was in quarantine, I was in Los Angeles, I was staying at a friend’s house. They were doing a full lockdown deal and they were like, “You should be really careful about going out and talking to people.” And I said, “I might go on a date,” and they were like … “Don’t do that. Don’t do that. Don’t be near a person.” So I was in this two-week quarantine away from even my friends in this house, and I think my brain just started turning like, what would make this OK? Or what would allow me to go on a social distance walk with somebody? And maybe it’s the antibodies. And, obviously, just felt like a punk song because it’s the word antibodies … I knew it had to be in the Blink-182, Papa Roach, P.O.D. realm.

When Braun teased the concept for the track on Instagram, an A&R from Atlantic Records sent him a DM, and before long “Antibodies” was an actual song with a delightfully absurd music video to boot. He’s releasing it as a benefit for Partners In Health and the COPE Program; you can donate at doyouhavetheantibodies.com or by texting ANTIBODIES to 50155.

OK, enough backstory: Below, behold “Antibodies” in all its glory.

It’s really a shame that our Song Of The Summer poll is already over.