A$AP Ferg – “Move Ya Hips” (Feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)

Is it possible to throw Nicki Minaj on any old song these days and get a hit out of it? A$AP Ferg aims to find out! Nicki has been on quite a run lately. Before this year, she’d infamously gone her entire career without ever landing on a #1 single, though she’d come close a bunch of times. But in the past few months, Nicki has done it twice. She’s rapped on Doja Cat’s “Say So” and 6ix9ine’s “Trollz,” and both songs — juiced in part by Nicki’s rabid army of online fans — have made it to the top spot.

A$AP Ferg is not a problematic zoomer, so he probably won’t get a #1 single with “Move Ya Hips,” his new Nicki collab. But he and Nicki at least find a complementary energy, both of them attacking a bouncy beat from longtime Ferg collaborator Frankie P. There’s a nice bit where Ferg and Nicki trade off lines for a few bars. There’s also a hook from the Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO, and a video that mines the same territory as Kanye West’s “The New Workout Plan.”

A$AP Ferg also released the new single “Value” in January, and he’s been in the studio with Marilyn Manson lately. If he gets “Move Ya Hips,” to #1, he’ll be the second rapper named “Ferg” to pull it off. Check out “Move Ya Hips” below.

“Move Ya Hips” is out now on the streaming platforms.