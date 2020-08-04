Watch Ben Gibbard Cover John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” For Seattle Mariners Opening Day Ceremony

It feels like forever ago that we were getting new Ben Gibbard covers every single week as part of his lockdown livestream series. He stopped doing those back in May, but he revived the practice to support his local team the Seattle Mariners for their Opening Day virtual ceremony, which took place last week, though his performance was just uploaded online today. (The team has been playing games all week.) He set up his acoustic guitar on an empty T-Mobile Park field to perform a cover of John Fogerty’s baseball standard “Centerfield,” updating some of the lyrics to reflect Gibbard’s own Mariners fandom.

Gibbard, along with the rest of Death Cab For Cutie, is contributing an ’00s cover to our fundraising compilation. Wonder what they will do! Just kidding, I already know.

Watch below.