Detail Arrested On 15 Sexual Assault Charges

Noel Christopher Fisher — aka Detail, the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer best known for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Drunk In Love” — faced allegations of rape and other sexual misconduct from multiple women in the entertainment industry two years ago. Last year a model won a $15 million lawsuit against him, alleging that he had raped and physically abused her. And now he’s facing criminal charges.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells The New York Daily News that Detail has been charged with 15 sexual assault charges and five felony assault-related charges. The charges stem from a number of incidents from 2010 to 2018, and the sheriff’s department is asking other victims to come forward if they’re out there. Artists who have spoken out against Detail include Jessie Reyez, Tinashe, and Bebe Rexha.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.