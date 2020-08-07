Iceland’s Eurovision Contestant Gives In, Plays “Ja Ja Ding Dong”

Daði Freyr has heard your cries of “play ‘Ja Ja Ding Dong,'” and he has answered them by playing “Ja Ja Ding Dong.” “Ja Ja Ding Dong,” for the uninitiated, is the absolute banger from Will Ferrell’s Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga. In the movie, the running joke is that Fire Saga, the band representing Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest, wants to play their Eurovision song for audiences, but all anyone wants to hear from them is the goofy “Ja Ja Ding Dong.”

Daði Freyr is the Icelandic musician who was actually going to represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest before this year’s competition got cancelled. His Eurovision song, “Think About Things,” is actually kind of a jam. But of course, since the Eurovision movie came out, everyone has been asking him to play “Ja Ja Ding Dong” instead. And now, he has finally relented.

“This is the first and last time that I play this song,” Daði Freyr says before launching into a glorious electro-pop rendition of “Ja Ja Ding Dong,” standing in a lush green meadow with a beautiful Icelandic sunset behind him. Watch his performance, clips of “Ja Ja Ding Dong” from the movie, and Daði Freyr’s actual Eurovision song, “Think About Things,” below (and read our interview with the pop songwriter behind the film’s earworms here).